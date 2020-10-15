After a months-long delay, the 2020 Billboard Music Awards are finally going down tonight.

The ceremony was originally scheduled to air live on April 29 in Las Vegas, but was ultimately postponed due to coronavirus concerns. Singer Kelly Clarkson will host the event for the third consecutive year at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, where a number of big-name artists will appear to accept their awards.

Post Malone headed into the night with a total of 16 nominations, the most of any artist in 2020. Lil Nas X followed with 13 nods, while Billie Eilish and Khalid secured a dozen each.

You can watch the 2020 BBMA now on NBC or via NBC.com. Tonight's show will include performances by Malone, Alicia Keys, Maluma, Bad Bunny, Doja Cat, Sia, and more.

You can check out the full list of 2020 BBMA winners below. We'll update the list throughout the night.