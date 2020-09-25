Zayn Malik is gearing up to release his third solo record soon, and he's giving fans a taste of what to expect with the visual for new track "Better."

The smooth song is accompanied by a video directed by Ryan Hope, who previously shot "It's You." Co-written by Zayn, "Better" is taken from the forthcoming project that promises to be "his most personal to date." It's unclear when he'll be dropping the album, but it would appear fans won't have too long to wait.

The arrival of "Better" comes just as Zayn welcomed a baby girl with Gigi Hadid, whom he has been dating for around five years. In a post on his Twitter, he shared the news with his fans. "Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful," he wrote. "To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding."

Watch the video for "Better above."