YG keeps the heat coming with a midweek release.

On Wednesday, the Compton rapper delivered his "Out on Bail" record, taken from his upcoming new album, MY LIFE 4HUNNID. YG first announced the track on social media Tuesday and unveiled its official cover art, which shows him driving his red Ferrari during what appears to be a highway police chase.

The single hits streaming services about eight months after YG was released on bail following his arrest on robbery charges. The 30-year-old rapper was taken into custody just days before he was scheduled to perform a Nipsey Hussle tribute at that year's Grammys. His attorney, Joe Tacopina, said then that the timing of the arrest was indeed suspicious.

"This arrest is one that caught YG completely off guard because there is no truth to them," the lawyer told TMZ. "YG has no idea what investigators are talking about and we have not been provided with any details ... We are learning about this case through the media ... YG has a performance scheduled at the Grammys Sunday where he will honor Nipsey Hussle ... so the timing is suspect, to put it mildly."

You can stream the new track "Out on Bail" now via Apple Music, Spotify, TIDAL, etc. Up top, catch the track's official video. The newness comes about a week before YG drops MY LIFE 4HUNNID, the release of which has also been preceded by "Money Mouf" with Tyga and Saweetie, as well as "Equinox" with Day Sulan.

2Pac, notably, also had a song called "Out on Bail." He famously performed the track at the 1994 edition of the Source Awards. In a new interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music on Wednesday, YG explained that his new album (which was entirely recorded during the COVID-19 quarantine era) was "highly influenced" by 2Pac.

"He went through a lot of the stuff that I'm dealing with right now, and he was making records about it, and just the tone and the cadence of how he was coming up," YG told Lowe. "So that's a fact, that's a fun fact." YG added that this aspect of the songwriting also inspired him to look for a collaborator that he feels has also been "highly influenced" by the late icon.

"So I went and got Lil Wayne to sing with me on a song," he said. "And the song is, like, I think it's a song that everybody's going to love because it sounds like it's some street shit but Lil Wayne shot it like the 2008 way, you know what I'm saying? 2007, 2006. He sounds like that. So we all look out for that. That song is called 'Blood Walk.' It featured Lil Wayne and my artist D3, but it's fire though."

YG also spoke with Zane about the kind of acting roles he tends to turn down and how COVID-19 has affected his creative process.