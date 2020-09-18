Justin Bieber connects with Chance the Rapper for his new single, "Holy."

"Holy" was released on Friday and was accompanied by a Colin Tilley-directed short film. The new track follows the success of Justin Bieber's single "Intentions" featuring Quavo and is expected to kickstart the singer's return to the pop music sphere.

Bieber revealed that Chance the Rapper would appear on "Holy" this week. Their recent collaboration adds to a collection of hits that showcase the chemistry these artists have together—including "I'm the One," "No Brainer," "Juke Jam," and more.

Outside of collaborating with JB, Chance has been keeping himself busy by hosting several virtual performances. This week, Chance occupied Ralph Lauren's flagship store in Chicago for a performance that celebrates the clothing brand's partnership with Snap Inc. Chano also linked up with G Herbo for a streamed performance of "PTSD" after the single was certified platinum.

As for Justin Bieber, he lent his fellow Canadian, Drake, a hand by starring in the rapper's "Popstar" video. Prior to the drop of Bieber's new track, Scooter Braun shared some photos of the artist, writing, "Dear members of press of platforms... stop using old photos of my clients."