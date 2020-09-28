Tyler, the Creator has often avoided speaking on politics in the past, but this year he's urged his followers and fans to get out and vote this November. In a video shared on his Instagram and Twitter, Tyler took a firm stance and revealed that 2020 will be his first time voting.



While he admitted that he knows he's "the last person y'all should ever take advice from," he stressed the importance of this upcoming election. "Please, if you are young and your fucking back don't hurt go to them polls and cast a fucking vote. ... I see the light... and a lot of y'all gonna be like, 'My vote doesn't matter and they're gonna pick who they want,' yeah you weird ass n***a keep that up," he continued.

Tyler went on to explain that education is an important factor in this election for him, and that he wants to see art and music curriculums remain in public schools. "They've had the same curriculum since 1442, judging everybody on the same shit," he said. "I have female friends who need certain things...and I like being able to fuck on and marry whoever the fuck I want at any given moment. And if we want to keep some of those options, then we have to start somewhere."

After once again insisting that everyone who can vote needs to "pull up" this November, he said that if possible it's better to vote in person. Donald Trump recently implied that mail-in voting could easily be tampered with, leading to huge voter fraud. "Some of that mail-in shit, n*ggas gonna try to call fraud," Tyler said. "I know them lines gonna be long, and it's gonna be hot. But please, do that."

Hear what Tyler had to say in the video above.