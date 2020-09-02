Teyana Taylor has decided to use the video for her latest single, "Still," to address the current state of our nation.

Taylor released the video of "Still" on Wednesday. In the visuals, the singer recreates iconic (but still troubling) images from the Civil Rights era—like Malcolm X looking outside of his window with an assault rifle, Emmett Till's mother crying at the sight of her son's dead body, and Huey P. Newton in his rattan throne chair.

Along with these images, Taylor shows that not much has changed in America. She does this by comparing the violence waged against demonstrators in the 1960s to the actions police are using against today's protestors. She also flashes names of people killed at the hands of racist Americans and/or the police throughout the history of the U.S. at the top of the video. Taylor accompanied the release of this video with an emotional Instagram post in which she demands change.

"We are STILL emotional. We STILL keep fighting for love, justice. Yet we STILL keep losing our beautiful black lives. Where’s our healing?" she wrote. "I shot this video a few months ago & its crazy how to this day our cry for love is STILL so relevant today and plans to be for a very long time smh! WE DEMAND CHANGE!!!"

Watch Taylor's self-produced and directed video for "Still" above. The track was featured on Taylor's third studio offering The Album, which dropped back in June.