Earlier this morning, Stormzy premiered his new music video "Superheroes" in a way we don't usually see: streaming it into a number of school classrooms, straight to its intended audience. The track, which features on his 2019 album Heavy Is The Head, offers a message of hope and inspiration to young Black people.

The animated, Taz Tron Delix-directed visuals nod to real-life Black heroes like musicians Dave and Little Simz, Noughts & Crosses author Malorie Blackman, US tennis icons Venus and Serena Williams, and Manchester United star Marcus Rashford — who recently formed a child poverty taskforce and successfully pressured the UK government into reversing its decision over its free school meals policy during lockdown. Perhaps most poignantly of all, it also features a moving tribute to Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, who tragically passed away last month.

"I wanted to show it to you guys first, being students at school," Stormzy said in a pre-recorded broadcast. "I think it's important that you guys understand how powerful you are. Despite the colour of your skin, despite where you come from, despite your religion, despite whatever it is that you feel may be holding you back: you are a superhero. So, I wanted to make this video to inspire you guys, to let you know that the sky is the limit. To let you know that all those things inside of you, make you incredible."

Watch the "Superheroes" video above and revisit Heavy Is The Head below.