It was surprising to hear TDE's Reason call out Logic on the song, "The Soul (Pt. 2)."

In the latest installment of this series, Reason acknowledges that his rap name often gets confused with Logic for obvious reasons. Yet, he finds it offensive that people think that he and Logic should be mentioned together because their motives for making music are not the same.

"N***as pronounce my name wrong, tell me that I ain't did much," Reason raps. "See y'all mistake my name for Logic's, y'all got me fucked up/How you compare a n***a that take from the culture/Versus a n***a that's for it? This shit getting boring."

It's unclear what motivated Reason to put Logic in his crosshairs, but this was far from a stray shot sparked by wordplay. Although underlying, there has been tension between Logic and TDE's brightest star, Kendrick Lamar, since Logic hit the mainstream. Listeners have become convinced that Logic molded his early sound and success after the path Kendrick forged with good kid, m.A.A.d city and To Pimp a Butterfly. Although there are clear sonic arguments to be made, Logic has habitually denied these accusations. Then, last month, Logic took things a step further by claiming that he "hated" GKMC when it released.

"I have my initial feeling, but when m.A.A.d city came out, I fucking hated that album. 100 percent. People could be like, ‘Oh whatever.’ I don’t give a fuck. That is my opinion," Logic said in an interview with Hard Knock TV. "I didn’t like it. I didn’t like it because I wasn’t into Kendrick Lamar doing all his weird voices. I didn’t like that, I liked J. Cole… Straight up, that’s what I liked. I didn’t like all these skits. I didn’t like having to sit through nine minutes of a song. I didn’t like it, I didn’t like it, I didn’t like it, and then I loved it because I sat with it."

Along with possibly putting on the gloves for his labelmate, Reason liked several tweets that could reveal his motives. One tweet Reason liked centered around Logic's beef with Joyner Lucas. This spat began after Logic seemingly took Lucas' idea to make his smash hit "1-800-273-8255." That was used as an example of how Logic steals from other creators.

Reason went on to make it clear that he feels he's a better rapper than Logic despite what the media might say.

"Tired of ppl who truly don’t understand lyrics tellin me who the best lyricist are," Reason wrote while also liking tweets that state he's better than Logic.

In response to the song, Reason tweeted that he wrote his second verse sometime in 2019. He clarified that he didn't wait until he retired to take a shot.

Outside of his opinions on Logic, Reason also teased a possible collaboration with Kendrick. As known, Kendrick uses his famed "The Heart" series as lyrical exercise and to vent about his stressors. Reason does the same on his "The Soul" saga. This moved him to tell a fan that he and Kendrick could link for a track called "Heart & Soul" where they trade bars about the state of rap.

Listen to Reason's "The Soul (Pt. 2)" above.