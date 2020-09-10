South London has a lot to be proud of, boasting top tier talents in pretty much every genre. Shining bright in a lane of their own though is Lewisham's Vision Crew. Whether it's as a complete unit or as individuals, the five-strong set are responsible for some of the most consistently adventurous rap going. It's been a brief while since their last collective venture — but neither Ezro, Pascall, Tyzz, Whackeye nor Goldie have been quiet in any way — but tomorrow they'll be dropping their brand new project Seeing Is Believing.

We got the first glimpses of the album with "No Discussions" and "Gimme Dat" earlier this year and now we've got the third track, "Up All Knight". Production-wise, a futuristic synth pattern shifts and glides over a low end rumble that nods to their early grime roots, over which they each step forward to brandish their razor sharp rhymes that have only gotten deadlier since their start in 2014.

The rest of the 12-track album promises exactly the sort of genre-blurring that we've come to expect from Vision Crew. Stirring together bass-driven takes on the full spectrum of rap, there's still one or two surprises in store. While we wait for the official release, hit play on "Up All Knight" exclusively below.