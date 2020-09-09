Back in July, as part of our Complex Sessions series, we spoke to Australian producer Ukiyo about his atmospheric blend of pop and dance music and he told us that in the absence of live music opportunities, he'd been hard at work on what would become his debut album. Since then he's released the project's first single, "Good Enough" with songwriter and producer Maribelle, and now he's back with the second single, "The Middle", which features fellow Australian artist Panama. The new single comes with visuals from production company Black Lake, which accompany his shimmering electronics and ethereal vocals with stunningly surreal shots that feel like they were plucked straight from a dream.

Ukiyo's self-titled debut album drops November 13.