Last Friday, anonymous French producer Godford — the new alias, we're told, of a major name producer — released his debut album, Non Binary Place, a 12-track collection of atmospheric and deeply emotive electronics that he'd been teasing out since last year.

Today he returns with visuals for the album's latest single, "Downtown", one of the LP's more laid-back moments but still with one foot on the dancefloor. Like much of the album, which was created during sessions between the countryside and the Parisian city centre, "Downtown" is a gradual build of stirring electronics, warm bass lines and a subtly driving beat; balancing the pastoral calm of nature and the metropolitan hustle and bustle.

It's a potent balance with a modest, driving energy, something that's brought right to the fore by director Felix Dol Maillot in visuals that are soaked in nostalgia, not just for the artist's youth, but for a time before lockdown-induced loneliness.