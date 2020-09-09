Just last month, LA-based artist Elohim blessed us with her latest single "I'm Lost", a dream-like blend of futuristic pop and laid-back club sounds. Now she's back with news of a remix collection that features various interpretations of the track from the minds of PAX, Eli & Fur, EdaPollo and Jacques Greene.

Ahead of the EP's release tomorrow, September 10, we've got the early exclusive of Greene's reworking, which brings Elohim's soaring vocals right to the fore as the Canadian producer turns the low end down a touch and brings out the fragile melodies that twinkle beneath.