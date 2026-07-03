The 18-year-old graduate who was among the last class at the school during the shooting, revealed his dad is an anti-masker and “turned to the internet."Brenton Blanchet
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The Republican conspiracy theorist, who previously inspired mockery by saying exercise was her COVID protection, is doubling down on her latest comments.Trace William Cowen
Previously, the Georgia Republican—who's widely known for readily embracing conspiracy theories—likened vaccine passports to the "mark of the beast."Trace William Cowen
The iconic New Yorker has created unforgettable art—and he's not done yet.Jacques Slade