Having spent much of the 2000s as a behind-the-scenes hit-maker, 2013 was the year Austrian producer Alex The Flipper decided it was time to step out on his own. A string of fun-filled club singles followed, culminating in his debut album Flippa Is For Flippa in 2018. This year he released his new EP, Dream Come True Flippa, his first project since the album, and now we've got visuals for one of the key tracks, "No One". Mixing influences from hip-hop and '80s pop with sounds he says were inspired by Tokyo sunsets, "No One" is a joyous piece of house music build around a steady bounce and deep, warm grooves. The visuals, shot by Adonis Roussis and Suzanne K. Koenig, follow Alex on a run through the mountainous countryside, taking in the clean air and enjoying the view.