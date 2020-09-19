Potter Payper has just released his highly-anticipated mixtape, Training Day 3, plus visuals for project highlight "Purpose". Having returned from prison in June, Potter has been hard at work, dropping an EP in 2020 Vision and a number of highly-rated freestyles.

"Purpose" sees the Essex-raised rapper fire out hard-hitting bars that pay homage to his past and embraces his hopes for the future. This is the third track lifted from the tape, following the drops of "Round Here" and "Science". Training Day 3, the third in a line of Training Day classics which first kicked off in 2013, weighs in with a solid 24 tracks, featuring production from some of the UK's finest beatsmiths: 5ive Beats, Da Beatfreakz, M1OnTheBeat and more.

Speaking about the release, Potter said: "The Training Day trilogy is a story of me rising above adversity. Every single one of the projects have been written in prison. It shows that even in dire situations, and I have been dealt some dirty hands in life, I control what I make of myself. This is going to be even more evident when you guys see my work rate and the projects I’m about to put out. The projects reflect my heart in a dark place, but it doesn't mean it's all dark—you have fond memories; it's what keeps you going when you're locked up. Those songs are never a reflection of me when it comes out. I could write lyrics today and it would be completely different vibes as a free man."

Stream Training Day 3 in full below.