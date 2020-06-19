After going to prison in 2018 on drug charges, UK rapper Potter Payper was missed dearly (and you'd only have to search his name on Twitter to see that). But now the Essex-hailing talent is fresh home, and upon his release from prison last night, he supplied fans with a new EP, 2020 Vision, and some fresh visuals for his "2020 Vision Freestyle"—a from-the-heart offering that samples Jay-Z's "Holy Grail".

Potter Payper kicks the project off with "Never Left", lacing 5ive's boom-bap production with nothing but hunger, proving that his time behind bars added no rust to his pen game. "Filthy Free" sees him wear his heart on his sleeve as he spits about losing those closest to him to the streets. That captivating cut (produced by RXR) is then followed by "PMW", another reflective number that speaks to the juxtaposition of music and road life.

Potter Payper's return to the scene is a wholly welcome one, and with images of the "2020 Vision" logo recently being spotted across major UK cities, it's clear he's looking to make his talent known on a wider scale this time around. Watch the "2020 Vision Freestyle" video above, and stream the 2020 Vision EP after the jump.