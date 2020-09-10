Mulatto just dropped the ultra-colorful new video for her Queen of Da Souf track "On God" with guest cameos from Mariah the Scientist and Coi Leray.

The Cole Bennett edited and directed video reverses the gender roles commonly seen in rap visuals, with Mulatto turning men into objects to use at her convenience. The color schemes of the backgrounds change dramatically between scenes, with Big Latto interchanging between fits of all pink, yellow, and purple as Coi Leray and Mariah the Scientist join her on their trip around town.

This video comes on the heels of social media buzzing after the Atlanta rapper showed out during her XXL Freshman Cypher. In the freestyle with her were Fivio Foreign, Calboy, and 24kGoldn.

Watch the colorful video for Mulatto's song "On God" with guest appearances from Coi Leray and Mariah the Scientist up top, and check out what everyone had to say about her standout freestyle down below.