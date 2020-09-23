TDE's Reason recently dropped his hard-hitting track "The Soul (Pt. 2)," and on it he took shots at Logic after saying he is often mistaken for the now-retired rapper.

After hearing about the track and the lines in which he's referenced, Logic responded to the situation during a recent livestream.

"N***as pronounce my name wrong, tell me that I ain't did much," rapped Reason on the song. "See y'all mistake my name for Logic's, y'all got me fucked up/How you compare a n***a that take from the culture/Versus a n***a that's for it? This shit getting boring."

While Logic has hung up his jersey on the rap front, Reason later clarified in a since-deleted tweet that he wrote the verse last year.

When taking audience questions, HipHop-N-More noted that Logic was asked about the diss, to which he quickly responded, "Did Reason diss you on his new song? I don't know who that is."

Shortly after answering the question, he appeared to move on from the topic relatively quickly.

Reason has yet to respond to Logic's comments, but he has been fairly open with his fans about the situation on social media. In a since-deleted tweet, he wrote, "I'll talk about the logic thing if necessary later."