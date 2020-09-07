Jacquees makes his return with his latest mixtape, Exit 68.

The Cash Money artist capped off the Labor Day Weekend by unleashing his new project on Monday. Jacquees controls this 16-song tape, only taking features from Trey Songz and FYB (Fresh Young Boyz) which was the collective that Jacquees was a member of before his breakout solo success.

The limited number of features gives the mixtape a more personal feeling. This is mirrored by the project's title which stems from the Wesley Chapel Rd. on I-20 East Interstate in Decatur, Georgia where Jacquees calls home.

Per Rap-Up, Jacquees decided to drop Exit 68 to combat the coronavirus. It has been nearly six months since he has been able to hit the road. Also, it has been nearly a year since he released his King of R&B album, leading Jacquees to feel like his fans deserved new music.

"This is something exclusive for my fans," Jacquees explained. "I miss them and the feeling they give me so this just for them."

Exit 68 is setting the stage for Jacquees' official follow up to King of R&B, his PTOF album, which is set to be released before the end of this year.

Listen to Jacquees' new mixtape below.