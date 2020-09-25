To commemorate the 2 year anniversary of Tha Carter V, Young Money head honcho Lil Wayne has decided to release a deluxe version of the project which includes some songs that didn't make the final cut.

"To celebrate the 2 year anniversary of C5 I felt it was only right to bless my fans/supporters with a few of my older songs/bangers that didn’t make the album," Wayne wrote in an Instagram post announcing the re-release. "So TONIGHT at 12am EST/9pm PST let’s celebrate!!! I appresiate every last one of y’all!🤙🏾🤙🏾 #IAintShitWithoutYou #C5DeluxeEdition"

Tha Carter V had been in the works for several years prior to it finally releasing in 2018. Notable label battles that Wayne was having with his former business partner Birdman and Cash Money Records hindered the project from coming out when it was intended to, ultimately making the final version change to better fit Wayne's ever-evolving sound.

Some artists who will be making guest appearances on the OG version of Tha Carter V are Post Malone, Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz, among Raekwon. Stream the original version of Lil Wayne's Tha Carter V, which includes ten additional tracks, down below via Apple Music.