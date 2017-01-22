Los Angeles-based singer IV has released her new single and accompanying video for “Swimming,” featuring Trippie Redd via The Wasted Youth/Warner Records.

The Edgar Esteves-directed visual jumps from scene to scene, where we see IV first as a belly-dancing tarot reader, and in another, we see her making her way through a sun-drenched swamp before she and Trippie meet. The track is the singer’s first offering from her forthcoming project, which is set to release later this year.

“Swimming” is also IV’s first release since signing to Warner Records in October. Prior to its release, she shared the pop-laden song “Angel.”

Watch the video for “Swimming” at the top.