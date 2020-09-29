Halsey has commemorated her 26th birthday by releasing the video for her Manic album cut “929.”

Helmed by her tour videographer and director Paul Donaghy, in the visual we see Halsey reminiscing on her life, as we see clips of her from her family’s home movie collection. “I really was born at 9:29 a.m. on 9/29. You think I’m lying but I’m being dead serious,” she says at the beginning of the video while laughing.

Manic now also includes additional exclusive tracks “I’m Not Mad” and “Wipe Your Tears,” as well as a number of acoustic and remixed versions of her songs, as well as her Marshmello collaboration, “Be Kind.” The singer was also recently named one of Time’s 100 Most Influential People of 2020.

Watch the video for “929” at the top.