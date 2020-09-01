Following a shooting at a South Carolina nightclub last month, Atlanta rappers Gucci Mane and Foogiano have been named in a wrongful death lawsuit.

According to the Associated Press, the suit was filed by the estate of 23-year-old Mykala Bell, who was fatally shot during a concert on July 5. Bell was standing near the stage when shots were fired in the early morning at Lavish Lounge.

The gunfire broke out during Foogiano’s performance, killing Bell and a 51-year-old security guard named Clarence Sterling Johnson. Eight other bystanders were reportedly injured. Jarquez Kezavion Cooper, age 22, was later charged over what authorities reported to be a gang-related incident.

Gucci and Foogiano are being attached to the lawsuit because concertgoers were allegedly not patted down before entering the lounge. "As a result, dangerous persons were permitted inside the club with deadly weapons," the lawsuit claims.

Gucci did not perform, but is included as an alleged promoter associated with the show. The suit also names Cooper and the Lavish Lounge’s “owners, managers, operators, independent contractors, and/or security companies” for negligence. Bell’s estate alleges that all of these parties failed to provide adequate security and “[permitted] criminal activity” that resulted in the death of the mother of two.

According to Greenville News, the estate is seeking general, special, compensatory, consequential, economic, and punitive damages available under South Carolina law. In layman’s terms, they’re asking for a lot of money. You can read the full lawsuit here.