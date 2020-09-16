London-based rapper Flohio has just unleashed "Unveiled", the first single from her highly-anticipated new mixtape of the same name.

Released today, on her birthday, the track sees Flo go all-guns-blazing in an uncompromising banger produced by the US duo, Take A Daytrip, who have worked with the likes of Travis Scott and Lil Nas X. Featuring skittish synths and imposing 808s, the beat allows the South London rapper's angst-ridden flow to shine.

The accompanying visuals are just as explosive. Directed by German filmmaker Daniel Sannwald, the video was inspired by the idea of Pandora's box, with colour-coded flicking between orange and ultraviolet to light up Flohio as she weaves in and out of the claustrophobia-inducing choreography.

The Unveiled mixtape—which is due out later this year—will feature production from the likes of FRED, regular collaborator HLMNSRA, and club specialist Jimmy Edgar. Watch the visuals for the lead single above, and be sure to add the song to your playlists.