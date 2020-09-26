Dr. Dre's daughter Truly Young is not happy with 50 Cent, who recently commented on Dre's increasingly complicated divorce from Nicole Young.

In a post on Instagram earlier this month, 50 Cent shared a screenshot of a Daily Mail headline that read, "Dr. Dre's estranged wife Nicole Young wants $2M in monthly support." In the post's caption, he added, "These bitches be crazy how do you even ask for 2 million a month."

Upon catching wind of 50's comments, Truly Young hopped in the comments of the post to directly address 50, who is famous on social media for his Instagram takes on public drama. "Haha... Coming from an ugly, washed up, early 2000s rapper who filed for bankruptcy and is only envious of my family's wealth and lifestyle," she wrote in a comment on the post, which she also shared on her Instagram Story on Friday. "Have fun spending the rest of your savings on steroids. Fuck you."

She didn't stop there, posting another message on her Story that called him out for referring to her mother Nicole as "a bitch."

"The blatant misogyny and disrespect by ignorant men that is being shown is absolutely fucking disgusting and vile," she wrote. "Calling my mother, my dad's wife, a bitch is unforgivable. You have no respect for me or my siblings and this is extremely evident. 50, your marketing schemes are as low life and disgusting as you are. Using a photo of my parents and I solely to gain attention for yourself exemplifies a lot of the things wrong with the world right now. You disgust me, and I can speak for women of my generation as well. You are furthering the problems. Everyone already knows that you're a dick, but you just proved it yourself."

Shortly after, 50 Cent shared a photo of himself looking at his phone with a caption providing a response to Young. "Dr. Dre's daughter just told me to shut the fuck up," he wrote. "LOL."

Record One, a company co-founded by Dre and his estranged wife Nicole Young, allegedly had its bank account "decimated" by Young recently. She filed for divorce from Dre in late June and is seeking $2 million a month in temporary spousal support.