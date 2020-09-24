CJ Fly is still in summer mode.

Following the release of RUDEBWOY, his album produced entirely by Statik Selektah, Fly is back with “Bamboo Tree.” On the Parris-produced track, the Pro Era member takes us to Jamaica with some strong island vibes to get you in a dancing mood. Especially as the warmer weather in New York still lingers, it’s a perfect addition to your last backyard BBQ hang before fall settles in.

“I met the producer Parris after the Escape From New York release party and he said he had a beat he thought I’d sound great over,” CJ Fly told Complex. “Soon as he sent it to me, I wrote the lyrics and we were in the studio the next day. I knew it was gonna be a special song from the moment I heard the beat and the melody came to me.”

“Bamboo Tree” is not off an upcoming album, but rather a loosie for the fans. But, if you need more CJ Fly music, you can revisit RUDEBWOY. The 13-track album is highlighted by Fly’s storytelling raps, where he paints vivid scenes of Brooklyn life on songs like “BLOCK PARTY” and the title track with Joey Badass. Race and police brutality are also themes here, as Fly touches on them through his perspective on “BARRELL” and “HARD TIMES.” And for bulletproof bars, Conway the Machine doesn't disappoint on “CITY WE FROM.”

Check out “Bamboo Tree” below and follow CJ Fly over on Twitch for “live gameplay, live production, live cooking, and vibes.” The song will be available on all streaming services Friday (Sept. 25).