Chance the Rapper is getting mixed reactions for his political advice.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Chicago rapper took to Twitter to suggest to his followers how they should approach the 2020 presidential election. "Ask your mom who to vote for," he tweeted. "Vote for who she say." Chance followed up his initial tweet by saying he doesn't "care what somebody quoted over my shit," as responses started to pour in.

Though some considered the tweet lighthearted and playful, others disagreed with Chance's advice and felt it would be more appropriate if he encouraged his fans to research the candidates' purposed policies and track records instead of voting for whoever their moms were. In another tweet, Chance doubled down, writing: "Y'all worried 'bout everybody else mama. I said yo mama."

Some fans argued that their parents didn't share the same political ideologies as them, as some moms were supporting Donald Trump, others were supporting Joe Biden, and a number expressed their intentions to cast a vote for a write-in candidate or completely abstain from this year's election.

Chance also directly responded to some fans who engaged with the tweets.

Who she say to vote for now? — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) September 22, 2020

Your mom specifically? — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) September 22, 2020

Your mom is prolly smart — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) September 22, 2020

I said yours tho — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) September 22, 2020

You can check out some more reactions below.

Nah, we should be encouraging people to read up on candidates & issues and make their own decisions. If we vote the same way our parents did/ do, we get the same things they get/ have gotten.



I don't know about you, but my parents want better for me. — An Account About Hip Hop (@checktherhyme1) September 22, 2020

Do research, educate yourself, vote for a candidates that most closely aligns with what you believe. I said MOST closely, don’t forget politicians are politicians and until we break and rebuild the system, this is what we got. — Abie Spangler (@AbieJSpangler) September 22, 2020

ive done this my whole life lol https://t.co/ruEB7YeZFl — mikos da gawd (@mikosdagawd) September 22, 2020

Back in July, some took issue with Chance suggesting he would vote for his friend and frequent collaborator Kanye West, who is running as the "Birthday Party" candidate.