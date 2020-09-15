Cardi B has filed for divorce from Offset.

According to legal documents first obtained by Hollywood Unlocked, the Bronx rapper filed for dissolution of marriage on Tuesday in Fulton County Superior Court in Georgia. The divorce cites irreconcilable differences and is reportedly contested.

Reporter Adrienne Lawrence shared a screenshot of the case information, with a hearing set for early November.

It indeed appears that Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset in Fulton County, Georgia earlier today. The hearing is set for Nov 4, 2020.



Wishing them both the best. pic.twitter.com/Cx24VptzbD — Adrienne Lawrence (@AdrienneLaw) September 15, 2020

According to TMZ, Cardi—legal name Belcalis Almánzar—is seeking primary custody of their 2-year-old daughter, Kulture, as well as an unspecified amount in child support. It's unclear if Cardi will request spousal support.

People reports that Cardi filed after allegedly discovering that Offset "had been unfaithful yet again."



As Hollywood Unlocked points out, Cardi seemingly hinted at the split in an Instagram story posted just days ago. The post featured the quote "Her heart finally told her to stop wasting her time," along with the caption "It’s time."

Cardi posted this to her Instagram story a couple of days ago pic.twitter.com/Q6qtOtoks1 — Female Rap Room (@FemaleRapRoom) September 15, 2020

News of the divorce filing comes about three years after Cardi and Offset—real name Kiari Cepheus—secretly tied the knot in 2017. More than a year after the marriage, Cardi announced she and the Migos member had split up amid rumors of infidelity on Offset's part. After a brief separation, the divorce was called off, and the couple decided to give their relationship another chance.

Cardi publicly confirmed that Offset cheated in a 2019 interview with Vogue, and explained why she decided to give him another chance. "When me and my husband got into our issues—you know, he cheated and everything—and I decided to stay with him and work together with him, a lot of people were so mad at me; a lot of women felt disappointed in me,” Cardi said at the time. “But it’s real-life shit. If you love somebody and you stop being with them, and you’re depressed and social media is telling you not to talk to that person because he cheated, you’re not really happy on the inside until you have the conversation. Then, if you get back with them, it’s like, how could you? You let all of us down. People that be in marriages for years, when they say till death do us part, they not talking about little arguments like if you leave the fridge open. That’s including everything."

In December 2018, Offset seemingly confirmed that he had been unfaithful in a candid Instagram post. "I was partaking in activity that I shouldn’t have been partaking in, and I apologize," he wrote at the time. "You know what I’m saying? For breaking your heart, for breaking our promise, for breaking God’s promise and being a selfish, messed up husband.”

Shortly after their reconciliation, Cardi spoke to People about their relationship. "My story with him, I hear so many people that it's the same," she said. "I don’t understand why mine is just such a big deal. People are so quick to be like, 'You should just date somebody else. It’s like, Honey, I’m not like you — I’m famous. I gotta consider who I’m dating, I gotta make sure people will have me for me. And I have a kid. … We are a package. It’s not just Cardi, it’s Cardi and Kulture."

The couple has yet to publicly address the split. Complex has reached out to reps for both Cardi and Offset for comment.