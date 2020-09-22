Cardi B and her sister Hennessy Carolina are being sued by a group of Trump supporters.

According to TMZ, which detailed aspects of the suit in a report on Tuesday, the two have been sued based on claims of defaming a group of Trump supporters in connection with a Hamptons-set disagreement earlier this month. The group—identified in the report as Peter Caliendo, Pauline Caliendo, and Manuel Alarcon—have also named Hennessy's partner Michelle Diaz in the suit.

The defamation claims, per the report, stem from allegations that the group was racist. According to them, these claims—despite the presence of a MAGA hat—are inaccurate. The plaintiffs further alleged that they were approached solely due to the wearing of the aforementioned MAGA hat, which—to be fair—marks an egregious choice of attire.

Additionally, the plaintiffs are arguing that footage and other social media posts regarding the incident were edited.

At the time of this writing, Cardi hadn't publicly addressed the matter beyond her initial comments on the incident from earlier this month.

Meanwhile, "WAP"—her superb collab with Megan Thee Stallion—is holding strong in the No. 1 position on the current Billboard Hot 100 chart.