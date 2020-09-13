Big Sean’s recent offering Detroit 2 has opened at the top of the Billboard 200 chart, making it the rapper’s third album to debut at No. 1.

Detroit 2 earned 103,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. ending in the week of Sept. 10, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data. He previously secured No. 1 spots with his last two solo releases, 2017’s I Decided and 2015’s Dark Sky Paradise. Sean praised the accomplishment on Twitter, thanking his fans for helping him open with such strong numbers.

Detroit 2’s total units brought in 71,000 streaming equivalent units, 30,000 in pure album sales, and 2,000 in track equivalent album units. The project is the follow-up to the rapper's 2012 mixtape Detroit. Detroit 2 arrived via G.O.O.D. Music/Def Jam on Sept. 4 and notched Def Jam its second No. 1 of 2020, after Justin Bieber’s Changes.

Pop Smoke’s Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon and Juice WRLD’s Legends Never Die rounded out the top three spots at No. 2 and 3, respectively.

6ix9ine’s TattleTales landed the No. 4 spot for its debut with 53,000 equivalent album units, earning him his third top 10. The album was led by a trio of tracks that made their way onto the Billboard Hot 100: “Gooba,” which peaked at No. 3, the Nicki Minaj-supported “Trollz,” which gave 6ix9ine his first No. 1, and “Yaya,” which came in at No. 99.