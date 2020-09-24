East London-born rapper, singer, songwriter and producer BERWYN has released his latest single, "017 FREESTYLE", which follows on from his recent drops: "GLORY" and "TRAP PHONE".

Although his music career appears to be a short one so far, BERWYN has already collaborated with the likes of drill star Headie One and hit-making producer FRED. Noise has also been made on a commercial scale: BERWYN performed "GLORY" on Later... With Jools Holland late last year.

New number "017 FREESTYLE" is a laid-back affair, laced with delicate piano keys with sampled vocals underpinning BERWYN's storytelling raps, which touch on the heartache surrounding his struggles in everyday life. The Lucy Hickling-directed visuals see BERWYN in a flat, emotionally performing his record while he smokes on the stuff that's good for him.

Along with this song came the announcement of BERWYN's debut album, DEMOTAPE/VEGA, which drops on Sept. 25. Peep the video for "017 FREESTYLE" above, and get to know.