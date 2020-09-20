Bad Bunny's livestream concert for Uforia is officially here. For those unaware, Uforia is the radio broadcasting/music events arm of Univision.

The concert, which begins streaming at 6 p.m., "will feature many of the renowned artists chart-topping hits," according to a press release. The show is being done as part of a partnership between the network and Verizon.

“We are extremely excited to celebrate the richness of Latinx culture during Hispanic Heritage Month with this one-of-a-kind live streaming experience, and also commemorate the Puerto Rico community’s resilience on the third anniversary of Hurricane Maria, in partnership with Verizon” said Univision's President of Radio, Jesus Lara. “We are proud to showcase the artistry of Bad Bunny who has had such a profound impact on our culture and the music industry at large.”

This marks the first concert in a series of livestreams from Uforia that will pop up once-per-month through the end of 2020. Future artists/dates will be announced at some point in the coming weeks.

As for Bad Bunny, his most recent album release, Yo Hago Lo Que Me Da La Gana (Spanish for I Do What I Want) debuted at No. 2 after it came out on February 29. A little over two months later, he surprised fans with a second album, Las Que No Iban a Salir (Spanish for The Ones That Were Not Coming Out) which, as the title suggests, was made up mainly of outtakes from YHLQMDLG, and was completed while the artist was in quarantine in Puerto Rico.