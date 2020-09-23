50 Cent's path to superstardom was marred by an incident that left him injured by nine shots in 2000, something that became a topic in his music for the early portion of his career.

On Tuesday, 50 took to Instagram where he shared a post alleging that he skipped out on a hospital bill that exceeded more than $30,000 after he was shot leading to 50 being slapped with a lawsuit. But in the post, 50 explained that the lawsuit was simply a ploy to get in his pockets by the doctor who saw he got rich and famous three years later.

"See how they make me out to be the bad guy no matter what," 50 captioned his post. "Boy it’s a good thing i learned not to care what people think of me I didn’t get on till 03, the doctor came back looking for 32G's."

50 Cent's breakthrough debut studio album, Get Rich or Die Tryin', dropped in 2003. The album went on to sell 12 million records worldwide in that year.

"I said man, get the fuck outta here before you get shot. LOL," Fif ended his caption.