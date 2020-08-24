Wiz Khalifa has just unveiled his new business venture in partnership with Nextbite, opening a delivery-only restaurant chain called HotBox. Due to start serving customers nationwide on Oct. 1, the restaurant promises to serve some of Wiz's favorite dishes and will accept input from fans.

"Blazed Ends - Crispy, savory burnt brisket ends smothered in a smoky sweet BBQ sauce," the teaser for the full menu reads. "Taylor Gang Turkey Burger - a juicy turkey patty topped with crisp lettuce, fresh tomato & onion, topped with creamy mayo and a side of Chip Hits: crispy house-made chips tossed in parmesan and lemon. Mac & Yellow - Huge delicious gooey bowl of mac & cheese goodness with even more cheese on top; and for dessert, the Mile High Dark Chocolate Brownie."

The chain will be opening restaurants in Pittsburgh, Los Angeles, San Diego, Chicago, Denver, D.C., Indianapolis, Houston, and New York City. The plan is to open further locations down the line, with fans able to vote for new locations here.

Check out the restaurant chain, which will be available through Uber Eats, DoorDash, PostMates, and GrubHub, here.