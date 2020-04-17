August is shaping up to be a big month for Vic Mensa.

Just a week after debuting his "No More Teardrops" track with Malik Yusef and Wyatt Waddell, the Chicago artist returns with V Tape—his first project since 2019’s 93Punx.

The effort spans seven tracks with guest appearances by Eryn Allen Kane, SAINt JHN, BJ the Chicago Kid, Snoh Aalegra, and Peter Cottontale. In conjunction with the drop, Mensa shared the official video for V Tape's standout track "MACHIAVELLI," which is the first part of a larger visual project centered around Chicago’s South Side.

V Tape comes shortly after Mensa shared a video of Chance the Rapper in the studio, jamming out to the tape.

Back in April, Chano previewed his and Mensa’s collaborative joint called “New Throne.” It’s still unclear when—if ever—the record will arrive.

You can stream V Tape now on all major platforms, including Apple Music and Spotify.