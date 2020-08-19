Trey Songz has responded to sexual assault and misconduct allegations against him, including those that were recently laid out in a No Jumper interview with Celina Powell and her friend Aliza.

In a series of tweets shared early Wednesday, the singer said that he would typically not make public statements of this nature but felt compelled to do so.

"I usually stay quiet on this but I feel that in many ways the movement to fight for the women who actually have suffered harassment and abuse on various levels, has been hijacked by those who find it convenient for themselves to come up as they seek to destroy someone's life," he said. Elsewhere, Songz addressed a sexual assault allegation that originated in Miami and shared screenshots of conversations.

"You will choose [to] believe what you want," he said. "I've been focusing my energy and time on good things and I know the Devil wants my soul more now than ever."

In the No Jumper interview, Celina Powell's friend Aliza was asked to discuss "one of the nastiest things" she's ever done ,and responded by alleging that she was urinated on by Songz without prior consent.

"I got peed on," she said. "I didn't know what was happening. He just did it." Asked to name who she was referencing, Aliza revealed it was Songz.

"I'm like, what the fuck? On my eyelashes?" she said. "And he's like, 'You're fine.'" In the same interview, Aliza also alleged that Songz had, at one point, refused to let her leave.

"He took my phone and my purse away for a whole day and held it over the balcony and was like 'Bitch, if you try and leave, I'm going to drop this shit.' He did the same thing to [Powell]. He just does the same shit. He's, like, weird."

Powell has since addressed Songz's comments in multiple Instagram Story and Twitter updates in which she alleged that, on April 6, the singer "forced me to do [some things] and threw my phone off the balcony" while refusing to let her "and another younger girl" leave.

She also mentioned being "scared" of Songz, adding that she "had a rape kit done," mentioned Keke Palmer (who previously alleged "sexual intimidation" by the singer), and acknowledged previous news stories she's been involved including the time she conceded to faking a pregnancy with Offset.

"I refuse to look like a liar in this situation," she said. "Y'all can say I'm lying about anything else but this. Sorry. What happened to me is 100 percent true."