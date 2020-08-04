It's been two years since Travis Scott's third studio album ASTROWORLD dropped on August 3, 2018. Travis took to social media to acknowledge the anniversary of the drop and to thank his fans for rocking with him and the project.

"Happy Astroversary a 2 year ride that's still one of my favorites!!! Album means so much to me!! To every one that bumps and rages to that soundtrack I love you. Let's keep the ride going see you in Utopia," Scott shared in a handwritten note he posted to Twitter.

ASTROWORLD, which included the singles "Butterfly Effect," "Sicko Mode," "Yosemite," and "Wake Up," debuted at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 and moved 537,000 album-equivalent units in its first week. The critically acclaimed album boasted features from Drake, Nav, Kid Cudi, James Blake, Frank Ocean, The Weeknd, 21 Savage, Swae Lee, Don Toliver, Gunna, Philip Bailey, Quavo, Juice Wrld, Takeoff, and Sheck Wes.

Mike Dean, WondaGurl, Tay Keith, Tame Impala, Frank Dukes, Allen Ritter, Hit-Boy, Thundercat, Nineteen85, Sonny Digital, and more contributed on the production side of things.

Following the album's release, Travis embarked on his ASTROWORLD: Wish You Were Here Tour to support the project.