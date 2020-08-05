On Wednesday, a new civil lawsuit was filed against Migos rapper Takeoff, who has been accused of raping a woman at a party in Los Angeles in June, according to documents obtained by TMZ.

The Los Angeles Times reports that Takeoff, born Kirshnik Khari Ball, had allegedly pursued the anonymous woman at a June 23 house party that she attended with an apparent Migos associate identified as "Durel." The woman who filed the lawsuit said that Takeoff offered her weed and began to talk to her, but she "declined his advances."

She wrote in the suit that he ran into her in a stairwell later on during the party, at which point he followed her into a bedroom and allegedly sexually assaulted her. Providing further context, she said he first entered the bedroom and started to touch her body without consent. She made it clear she wasn't interested, but Takeoff allegedly forced her face-down onto the bed and proceeded to rape her.

She filed a report with the Los Angeles Police Department and went for a medical exam the day after the alleged assault. In her suit, she has alleged Takeoff is guilty of sexual battery, assault, and emotional distress among other potential charges.

"Our client is in shock and fears retaliation from speaking out,” said the woman's attorney, Neama Rahmani. “We don’t yet know all the facts nor who might have witnessed events that evening. We hope this lawsuit will prompt the police to quickly move forward and that through discovery we can uncover more evidence of what happened that night.”

Complex reached out to a representative for Takeoff but did not receive a response. The woman is seeking unspecified damages, while Rahmani has stressed that the lawsuit was filed in order to put pressure on the ongoing criminal investigation.