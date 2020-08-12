Starrah has entered a new chapter in her career. And it's off to an impressive start.

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles native released her moody single "How It Goes," marking her first solo release as a lead artist. Starrah—whose legal name is Brittany Hazzard—has spent the last several years establishing herself as one of the industry's top songwriters. She's contributed to tracks like Megan Thee Stallion’s "Savage Remix" featuring Beyoncé, Drake's "Fake Love," Camilla Cabello's "Havana," Nicki Minaj's "Regret in Your Tears," and Katy Perry's "Smile." The tracks she's written for have collectively garnered 14 billion streams to date.

You can listen to "How It Goes," produced by June Nawakii, on all major streaming platforms or via YouTube above. The song arrives as Starrah prepares to release her debut studio album.