Brooklyn drill rappers Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow have given their Tiny Tim-sampling track "Tip Toe" a horror-themed video treatment that's directed by DREWFILMEDIT and Joshua Valle.

As the two rappers explore an eerie home, the video features plenty of supernatural threats and is the perfect visual pairing for the track. "I originally heard the sample from a Tiny Tim video on YouTube," said Sleepy on how the song initially came together. "I came to the studio and asked Great John to sample it. Sheff heard the record and laid a verse down on it and didn’t tell me. That’s how we made the record, everything happened organically." As for what inspired them to make the video horror-themed, he added, "We chose this type of video concept because the sample was also in the movie Insidious."

The arrival of the video comes not long after the two announced Winners Circle Entertainment has formed a partnership with RCA Records. "We're happy to be here," said Sheff G upon announcing his and Sleepy's deal with RCA. "We worked hard and led the streets for a minute... Now it's time to take this whole thing over. We did that. And there’s more coming."

Watch the video for "Tip Toe" above.