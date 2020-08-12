Frequent collaborators Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow are teaming up with RCA Records for a new deal, and to celebrate they've dropped a new track.

The duo have quickly made a name for themselves as independent artists as part of their Winners Circle Entertainment crew. The Brooklyn drill mainstays will be taking their distinctive sound to an even bigger audience now, and the deal will allow them to push plenty of under-looked rappers in the scene too. "Tip Toe," the new track they just shared, makes it clear why RCA Records was interested in signing them.

"We're happy to be here," said Sheff G of the new deal. "We worked hard and led the streets for a minute... Now it's time to take this whole thing over. We did that. And there’s more coming." It's been a big year for both of the rising rappers, but they've already indicated there's plenty more on the way. “It’s great to see NY rap getting back into these conversations, especially in my hometown of Brooklyn,” added Mark Pitts of RCA Records. "Winners Circle is not just a clique, they’re a MOVEMENT. Hip-hop is continuously evolving and they are ushering in the next wave of the culture. To paraphrase the great BIG - That Brooklyn bullshit, THEY on it!”

Listen to "Tip Toe" above, and watch out for more from the duo very soon.