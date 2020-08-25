Rich Brian has dropped off his latest project, 1999 via 88rising.

The tape includes previously released singles “Love in My Pocket” and “Don’t Care,” and while largely self-produced, it also features production from Bekon & The Donuts, Diamond Pistols, and Louis Bell.

“This project has a song for everyone,” Brian said in a press release. “One of my favorites is ‘DOA,’ which is basically Dead On Arrival for short. It sounds morbid but it’s about competing with someone who has zero chance against you in the first place. The melodies really remind me of Gorillaz, who I love. It's a song that I always play whenever I wanna feel better about my singing, and myself in general.”

Alongside 1999, Brian has also shared the official music video for “Love in My Pocket.” Directed by Daniel Cloud Campos, in the visual, we get a glimpse of Brian and his three “perfect clones” in a secret lab as we witness an experiment gone wrong. 1999 is the follow-up to Brian's 2019 album The Sailor.

Watch the video for “Love in My Pocket” below—and stream 1999 here or on Apple Music.