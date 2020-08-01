Rap royalty and one of the greatest to ever hold a mic, Raekwon, has just revealed that his classic series of projects Only Built 4 Cuban Linx is about to receive a new installment to complete the trilogy.

During an interview with Elliott Wilson on Saturday, the Wu-Tang Clan legend broke the news towards the end of their conversation of the upcoming project.

"I'mma make an announcement, you ready," he said. "It's time we close that trilogy out. It's time to close that trilogy. I was holding all night back to tell you that. Cuban Linx 3 baby, the trilogy. It's over after that. it's over."

Only Built 4 Cuban Linx Pt. II came out back in 2009 and featured a lot of the classic Wu-Tang sounds that have elevated Raekwon to the god-tier hip-hop level that he remains in now. This news of the new album also comes on the 25 year anniversary of the release of the first installment of the trilogy, Only Built 4 Cuban Linx, that featured legendary tracks like "Ice Cream," "Verbal Intercourse," "Wu Gambinos," and several others.

When talking with The Breakfast Club about how impactful Only Built 4 Cuban Linx is and what is his favorite track off of it, Raekwon struggled to answer the question but revealed that it's "Incarcerated Scarfaces," one of the few tracks off the project where he's the only one rapping.

There's no word on when the next and final installment of Only Built 4 Cuban Linx will drop or which iconic rappers will be featured on it, but whenever it is released into the world it is sure to cause waves.