Prince's estate has teamed up with Warner Bros. to release "Cosmic Day," one of the most revered records from the late artist's vault.

The song was recorded in late 1986 at Sunset Sound, Studio 3 by engineers Susan Rogers and Coke Johnson. Though snippets had been shared over the years, today marks the first time the record has been released to the public in its entirety. The psychedelic track finds Prince employing his pitched-up "Camille" voice to sing about driving fast, cream-like clouds, and mermaids swimming in the sky.

"There's nothing strange, we're not deranged," he sings in the psychedelic pop cut. "We only want every day to be or to be a cosmic day."

"Cosmic Day" will appear on the forthcoming expanded reissue of Sign O’ the Times, Prince's iconic 1987 double album. The updated version will feature 45 additional tracks, including the previously released "Witness 4 the Prosecution (Version 1)" and "I Could Never Take the Place of Your Man (1979 Version)."

The Sign O’ the Times reissue will arrive Sept. 25.

You can stream "Cosmic Day" now on Apple Music and via Spotify below.