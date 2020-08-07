JD Cliffe may be criminally slept on (seriously, we've been talling you about him for time, get on it), but that hasn't stopped him giving us two of the best releases of the year. First came February's "Come Again", a laid-back yet upbeat bubbler with a suitably understated visual to boot, and now he's back with follow-up, "Juggin".

Raising the tempo from that last outing considerably, Cliffe quickens his flow over the bumpy instrumental from Northern producer Iglu Noise, turning it into an exercise in double-time rhymes and blink-and-you'll-miss-it wordplay. Celebrating that well-earned confidence, the Quincy ARW visuals follow the North Londoner and his team as they hop out of a Ferrari before heading to the function to enjoy the fruits of his labour.