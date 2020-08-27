Octavian has dropped his new song “Famous,” featuring Gunna and SAINt JHN.

The single is the second offering from the London artist’s forthcoming debut album, which is set to be executive produced by Skepta and released via Black Butter/RCA Records this year.

“Famous” focuses on the negative aspects of fame and celebrity culture, which Octavian touched on in a press release. “The concept of ‘Fame’ should be connected to the celebration of one’s achievements, unfortunately nowadays it is the glamorization of unthought-about entertainment,” he said.

“Famous” is Octavian’s second transatlantic collaboration of 2020. In July, he linked with Future for his debut album’s first single, “Rari (Chapter 1).” This year, Octavian has also released the song “Papi Chulo” with Skepta and “Poison,” featuring Take a Daytrip, Obongjayar, and Santi. Octavian’s previous mixtapes include 2018’s Spaceman and 2019’s Endorphins.

Listen to “Famous” up top.