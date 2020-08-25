Things that are timeless: heartbreak and The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift.

It just so happens we get nods to both those things in Manila Grey's new single "Shibuya," which we're premiering today. Listen to it above.

The Vancouver-based Filipino-Canadian R&B duo have already had a big year—not only are they still riding the momentum of their excellent No Saints Loading mixtape, they also cracked Complex Canada’s list of the 20 Canadian Artists to Watch Out For in 2020 in January, and were recently the subjects of our new series "Northern Clutch." On "Shibuya," taken from their forthcoming album No Saints On Knight Street, they further solidify their standing as one of the leaders of the new hip-hop and R&B wave coming out of Canada's West Coast.

Over some chilled-out, '80s synth-drenched sonics courtesy of producer azel north, Manila's Neeko and Soliven trade lovelorn tales of out-of-touch romance. Using the motif of a yellow Lamborghini driving sideways, they build a wistful end-of-summer jam about love drifting apart (see what they did there?). Sad as it sounds, the track is painted in easy, breezy hues, slinking effortlessly down the Pacific coastline.

"Shibuya is about a lost love for someone and how that loss can turn your mind sideways," the boys tell Complex via email. "As the story unfolds in the song, we start to see two perspectives—one reminiscing of a past love and another that is currently in love, but that feeling is nearing its end. The outcome for both is the same: she got away in Shibuya."