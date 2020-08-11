Keyshia Cole revealed just how deep her connection was with 2Pac in a new Instagram Live session with Fat Joe.

During the live, Cole explained that MC Hammer introduced her to Death Row Records, which is where she met 2Pac and Suge Knight. She also shared that her brother, Outlawz-affiliated rapper Nutt-So, visited Las Vegas with 2Pac, his fiancée Kidada Jones, and Suge for the Tyson fight, the same night 2Pac was fatally shot. Cole was also there, and on the day 2Pac was killed, he told her he was leaving Death Row to sign with Quincy Jones—and wanted her to come with him.

“I actually did know [2Pac],” she said around the 5:00 minute mark. “He wanted to sign me to Quincy [Jones] when he was with Kidada, Quincy's daughter, and he was gonna leave Death Row and go to sign with Quincy. He wanted me to go over there because he said that Death Row was not the place for kids.”

Cole continued, “[I was] 15. He died when I was 16. Right when my birthday was coming around, I just remember getting earrings in the mail from Death Row Records but Suge, of course, was already in jail.”

She added, “My mom literally came and got us from Suge's house because everybody got shot that night. My brother and [Pac] used to rap together in The Outlawz. We all drove to Vegas from L.A. Pac was in the car with Kidada. Suge was in they car. My brother was in they car. We was in our car. We were kids though. He just didn't like that, you know what I mean? It was just, like, a lot of drama around that time.”

Elsewhere in Joe's live session with Cole, he brought up a conversation he had with Rick Ross about Drake being the “Michael Jackson of this time.” Joe asked Cole what she thinks about his statement and she didn’t exactly agree.

“I mean, he has a lot of great records, and I think he switches up his sound so much that I think I understand, but I think at the same time, every artist is who they are in their own right. No, I don’t agree with you.”



