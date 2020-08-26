Now that the 2020-21 college football season is close to kickoff, ESPN has unveiled the season's anthem featuring Juice WRLD's Marshmello-featuring "Come & Go."

"Juice was like no other and was one of the most talented individuals I’ve ever met,” said Marshmello. “Musically we connected so well and working with him was some of the most memorable moments of my life. ‘Come & Go’ is a track that represents both of us and proves that he lives through his music forever! Legends Never Die."

The track appeared on Juice WRLD's posthumous album Legends Never Die, which debuted at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart last month. "With the upcoming highly anticipated season, we are excited to work with Juice WRLD and Marshmello for this year’s music collaboration,” ESPN's associate director of sports marketing Maggie Davis added. "College football is back and we can’t wait for kickoff."

Week 1 for the season is currently scheduled to start on Thursday, Sept. 3. Watch the 2020-21 season anthem video above.