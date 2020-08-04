FKA twigs, whose new collab with 645AR is out today, has launched a fundraiser to help sex workers who are struggling due to COVID-19.

The video for the unsurprisingly excellent 645AR collab in question, titled "Sum Bout U," is directed by Aidan Zamiri from a concept by twigs. In it, twigs and 645AR interact using an OnlyFans-esque service, with the latter ultimately requesting to see her aura for 100 BTC.

Catch the video up top. The track is also available on Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal, et al.

In an extended letter also released on Tuesday, twigs detailed her fundraising plans in support of sex workers. While many industries have taken a hit during the pandemic, sex workers are often unfairly overlooked or ignored altogether when it comes to traditional financial aid services available to those in other fields.

Twigs has launched a GoFundMe page with an extended breakdown of how the donated funds will be distributed among the sex work-supporting groups SWARM (Sex Worker Advocacy and Resistance Movement), Lysistrata, and ELSC (East London Strippers Collective).

"My lived experience as a very young woman in these environments has not only informed the strong and formidable woman that I am today, but also a lot of my work as a music and visual artist—sometimes even subconsciously," twigs said in the statement, which you can read in full below via IG. "I feel like now is the time for me to step forward, pay respect, and shine a light on the challenges facing sex workers, especially during these uncertain times."